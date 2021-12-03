Mr. E Reports

Mr. E Reports

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Linda O's avatar
Linda O
Dec 20, 2023Edited

Snowden's authenticity was questioned from the outset. Bill Binney raised concerns about the NSA years before Snowden did.

I was under the impression that Tor was designed to identify and target those interested in anonymous browsing - not to bust them for potential nefarious activity but because 'privacy' is the enemy of the surveillance state.

Most 'new'/alt media also serve the same function: to identify what and who you support. Some are controlled opposition; some are created opposition; and some are intelligence assets. They are divided into groups that constantly cross promote one another but rarely step out of their assigned squads.

They reveal themselves through association; sometimes through what info they suppress or never mention; often through which 'heroes' they continue to promote; and through obv promotion of their work by bog standard search engines.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Michael Ginsburg's avatar
Michael Ginsburg
Dec 20, 2023

Thanks for linking to this from Kit's post. Great find!

What are your thoughts on Session Messenger?

I've done a preliminary investigation on them and come up empty. You can review it here:

https://actionabletruth.substack.com/i/126308952/session

I've also just checked and they don't appear on the list of OTF supported Projects.

Am deleting FileZilla and Briar as we speak though!

Thanks again for this post.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies by Mr. E and others
14 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Mr. E Reports
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture