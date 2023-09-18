Mr. E Reports

Mr. E Reports

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Eric Schlecht's avatar
Eric Schlecht
Jul 18

Cool idea

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Jeremy's avatar
Jeremy
Sep 19, 2023

At least based on the meme'ry online, the installation of government surveillance cameras at home question was seen as hilarious so the conclusion is likely as erroneous as common sense suggests.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

© 2025 Mr. E Reports
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture