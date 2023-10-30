Mr. E Reports

Nov 5, 2023

You are well researched and present very enlightening information, especially in the 4-part series The Apocalypse of Yajnavalkya; so, thank you for that! I have learned so much from that series.

I’d like to offer a few comments/observations on “Lucifer” and Albert Pike / Freemasons, and a couple of other related parties, if you permit.

1) LUCIFER

a) There are two main representatives of evil in the Bible: Satan and Lucifer. And they are not the same entity, as you correctly infer.

b) Going back to the original Hebrew (before the incorrect translation to “Lucifer”) we indeed have this entity as the “Morning Star,” hence referring to Venus. See https://biblehub.com/hebrew/1966.htm. Also, here are some related sources on the subject:

1) https://web.archive.org/web/20070501161123/https://www.redicecreations.com/specialreports/2005/11nov/lucifer.html

2) https://web.archive.org/web/20190331032226/https://www.godandscience.org/doctrine/who_is_satan.html

3) https://bible.org/article/lucifer-devil-isaiah-1412-kjv-argument-against-modern-translations

c) Of course Venus is the Roman name for Aphrodite.

d) But we must go back further to Babylonian times where she was called Innana (or Ishtar). He mentions that the Canaanites called her Ashtarte (Astarte). Messianic Jew Jonathan Cahn explains these origins well in his book ‘Return of the Gods’ (you can listen from the 17:12 mark of one of his interviews on this: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_AqXHyHJ01M) . Moreover, the worship of this enchantress explains a lot of what is happening with the woke agenda and sexual depravity as a whole that is taking place in society. Cahn expands on this in several other of his videos (see, for instance, Jonathan Cahn Prophetic: The Mystery Of Barbie, Ishtar, and Smashed Babies! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cKp-A6BBg-E)

e) In general, we say that many evil people / bad actors in the world worship “Lucifer.” This is not incorrect; for, to them (at least many of them) they are worshiping the same set of evil (even if they believe the contrary). I chose the word “set” [of evil] because they don’t just worship one entity, but rather several. This includes Baal.

2) PIKE & THE FREEMASONS + BLAVATSKY, & THE LUCIS TRUST

I will somewhat disagree on your byline “If it’s not the Freemasons…,” as not as dissociative of devil-worship, or Satanism, though. Apologies if I misinterpret your sentiment.

I’ll cite some references from former insider Freemason Altiyan Childs who left the brotherhood/cult and made a 5+hour video on their Satanic tendencies which he meticulously documents, citing from no less than 30+ books on Freemasonry. He does make a few mistakes on a few of his citations, but for the most part he is on the mark.

For his video testimony, click on either of the following links:

https://ghostarchive.org/varchive/1GjzW24tTMQ

https://web.archive.org/web/20210605140257/https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1GjzW24tTMQ

a) In Pike’s Morals & Dogma, we find (like you showed in Taxil 1) “The true name of Satan, the Kabalists say, is that of Yahveh reversed; for Satan is not a black god, but the negation of God. The Devil is the personification of Atheism or Idolatry.” + “For the Initiates, this is not a Person, but a Force, created for good, but which may serve for evil. It is the instrument of Liberty or Free Will.” + “They represent this Force, which presides over the physical generation, under the mythologic and horned form of the God PAN ; thence came the he-goat of the Sabbat, brother of the Ancient Serpent, and the Light-bearer or Phosphor, of which the poets have made the false Lucifer of the legend.”

> my interpretation: This is how the Kabalists (many of which are Freemasons – the “Initiates”) view Lucifer (the “Light-bearer”) and think that they are doing “good” (as all is *reversed/perverted* to them).

b) From the book The Secret Doctrine by Helena Blavatsky (see https://archive.org/details/secretdoctrine01unkngoog), she refers to Satan as the “Angel who was proud enough to believe himself God; brave enough to buy his independence at the price of eternal suffering and torture; beautiful enough to have adored himself in full divine light; strong enough to still reigh in darkness amidst agony, and to have made himself a throne…”

> my interpretation: She is obviously referring to Lucifer (“beautiful enough to have adored himself in full divine light”).

Blavatsky also has a section in her book under ‘Holy Satan’ that reads “Satan is the minister of God, Lord of the seven mansions of Hades” and “It is "Satan who is the god of our planet and the only god," and this without any allusive metaphor to its wickedness and depravity. For he is one with the Logos, "the first son, eldest of the gods," in the order”(see https://www.holybooks.com/wp-content/uploads/The-Secret-Doctrine-by-H.P.-Blavatsky.pdf).

It should also be noted that Blavatsky’s grandfather was a Freemason and she associated with many well-known Freemasons (see https://www.universalfreemasonry.org/en/stories/blavatsky) exchanging on the occultic roots of Freemasonry.

c) Another Theosophist, Alice Bailey and her husband Foster founded the ‘Lucifer Publishing Company’ (see https://www.lucistrust.org/about_us/history where they state “A publishing company, initially named Lucifer Publishing Company, was established by Alice and Foster Bailey in the State of New Jersey, USA, in May 1922 to publish the book, Initiation Human and Solar. The ancient myth of Lucifer refers to the angel who brought light to the world, and it is assumed that the name was applied to the publishing company in honour of a journal, which had been edited for a number of years by theosophical founder, HP Blavatsky. It soon became clear to the Bailey’s that some Christian groups have traditionally mistakenly identified Lucifer with Satan, and for this reason the company’s name was changed in 1924 to Lucis Publishing Company.”

Her husband, Foster Bailey wrote the book ‘The Spirit of Freemasonry’ (see https://www.lucistrust.org/store/item/spirit_of_masonry)

An archived version of Wikipedia’s Lucis Trust page reads “The Lucis Trust's publishing company was founded in the early 1920s as the Lucifer Publishing Company.[1] The Lucis Trust says that the name was probably chosen to honor Lucifer.[1]” (URL: https://web.archive.org/web/20210125123457/https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Lucis_Trust)

Moreover, from their page ‘The Esoteric Meaning of Lucifer’ (https://web.archive.org/web/20151016062426/https://www.lucistrust.org/arcane_school/talks_and_articles/the_esoteric_meaning_lucifer) you can see that they point to a page ‘Descent and Sacrifice ’ in which they attempt to represent Lucifer as a “sacrificing angel” that “brings clarity” and that he is “unfairly maligned sacrificing angel” when referencing the aforementioned ‘The Secret Doctrine’ by Blavatsky. (URL: https://web.archive.org/web/20151017034650/http://www.lucistrust.org/arcane_school/talks_and_articles/descent_and_sacrifice)

Alice Bailey also wrote a series of books on Esoteric Philosophy with one being ‘Ponder on This’ (see https://www.lucistrust.org/online_books/welcome_obooks_website) where it is written “inaugurating the NEW WORLD ORDER, by forming throughout the world - in every nation, city and town” (fromhttps://www.lucistrust.org/books/ponder_on_this/ponder_online/contents/part_2/books_ponder_on_this_ponder_online_contents_part_2_074_079). And that “Two-thirds of humanity ... will stand upon the Path at the close of this age, and with that, one-third will be held over for later unfoldment,” (see https://www.lucistrust.org/books/ponder_on_this/ponder_online/contents/part_1/books_ponder_on_this_ponder_online_contents_part_1_001_003), implying that these 1/3 will be foresaken in this endeavour (i.e., once the New World Order is implemented).

Alice Bailey also wrote ‘Education in the New Age’ where she showed us her depopulation tendencies: “But at the same time, let us never forget that it is the Life, its purpose and its directed intentional destiny that is of importance; and also that when a form proves inadequate, or too

diseased, or too crippled for the expression of that purpose, it is—from the point of view of the

Hierarchy—no disaster when that form has to go. Death is not a disaster to be feared; the work of the

Destroyer [Lucifer] is not really cruel or undesirable.” (URL: https://www.bailey.it/files/Education-in-the-New-Age.pdf).

> my interpretation: Alice Bailey certainly espoused the Theosophical doctrines of Blavatsky. As such, there is no disassociating her nor the now called “Lucis Trust” from their original, darker, leanings. Moreover, the goals for a “new [Satanic] age” and “New World Order” of the Lucis Trust is omnipresent if one can read between the lines. Their links to Freemasonry and its occultic references thus cannot be excluded from “who may be wrecking the world,” as you put it.

There’s more on this regarding the Meditation Room at the United Nations and the Lucis Trust’s “Consultative Status with the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations, or ECOSOC, but that’s for another day… (ref.: https://www.lucistrust.org/about_us/support_un)

I am not saying that all Freemasons are inherently evil or Satanic; but, those at the very top know precisely who they worship, and this has been fairly documented in various books on Freemasonry. From the Altiyan Childs video, it is quite apparent that many politicians, entertainers, business people, and even religious figures are thoroughly entrenched in this brotherhood, many pushing evil ideologies and agendas.

I have subscribed to your Substack and very much look forward to your future posts.

Warmest Regards,

Nov 4, 2023

Have you ever heard of "The Iceman Inheritance" by Michael Bradley? In a nutshell the Neanderthals lasted the longest around the Caspian Sea and were still there until 30,000 years ago. His idea was that the inter-breeding would have happened. That lead to the development of much more violent people. The groups that came out of that region were extremely violent and sadistic.

It is an interesting theory and I wonder if the Canaanites were descended from that gene pool. That whole region has been nuts forever it seems.

