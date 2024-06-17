Mr. E Reports
Heaven's Queen, Hell's Prostitute
Meet the supreme deity and secret practices of the ruling class's antinomian cult
Jun 7
Mr. E
June 2024
Shieldmaiden Sorcery
What’s Fueling the Rise of Christian Nationalism?
Jun 17, 2024
Mr. E
October 2023
Decoding the Taxil Hoax: Part 2
Coming face to face with the cult that raped and murdered its way to world domination.
Oct 30, 2023
Mr. E
Decoding The Taxil Hoax: Part 1
If it’s not the Freemasons, then who's wrecking the world?
Oct 23, 2023
Mr. E
The Greatest Hoax of All Time
The enduring 19th century charade that continues to be pushed by both mainstream and alternative media alike.
Oct 16, 2023
Mr. E
September 2023
Your WiFi Can See You
And it's so much worse than you think
Sep 18, 2023
Mr. E
The Apocalypse of Yajnavalkya: Part 4
A sneak peek into the world's most controversial book
Sep 4, 2023
Mr. E
August 2023
The Apocalypse of Yajnavalkya: Part 3
A sneak peek into the world's most controversial book
Aug 28, 2023
Mr. E
The Apocalypse of Yajnavalkya: Part 2
A sneak peek into the world's most controversial book
Aug 21, 2023
Mr. E
The Apocalypse of Yajnavalkya: Part 1
A sneak peek into the world's most controversial book
Aug 14, 2023
Mr. E
April 2023
The End of Hope
The worst torture is the false belief that you can win a rigged game.
Apr 7, 2023
Mr. E
March 2023
King of the Simps
Is the hyper-masculinity movement of Andrew Tate a CIA invention?
Mar 13, 2023
Mr. E
